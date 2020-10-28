CLOSE
Chadwick Boseman Co-Star Believes He Deserves An Oscar For Keeping Cancer Secret

Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER

Source: Bjorn Iooss / Courtesy of MR.PORTER

Taylour Paige who stars alongside the late Chadwick Boseman in the Netflix film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” feels that the late actor deserves an Oscar. Not for his performance in the film, but because he kept his battle a cancer a secret until his death.

“I didn’t know he was sick,” said Paige. “people are going to be stunned by his performance. I feel like he should win an Oscar just for acting like he was okay.”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” premieres on Netflix on December 18.

See story here

 

