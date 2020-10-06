Texas Officer Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man

A Texas police officer has been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Black man. Officials with the Wolfe City Police Department say Officer Shaun Lucas responded to a call about a possible fight Saturday night.

When he showed up, he tried talking with 31-year-old Jonathon Price who was at the scene. Police say Price started walking away so Officer Lucas used his Taser to stop him and then fired his gun. An attorney for the Price family says Jonathon had intervened in the domestic dispute before he was shot.

After a summer of demonstrations and protests about the killings of Black Americans at the hands of police, what’s your reaction to allegedly the same thing happening again?

