CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Pisses On His Grammy Award, Dubs Himself ‘Baby Putin’

Looks like 'Putin' got a pee tape for real for real...

US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Kanye West must really be on the same ish as Donald Trump because he’s doing the utter most these days.

After waging war on Joe Biden, Drake, J. Cole, and on overall reality, Kanye West, aka Yeezy, has set his sights on the music industry. After posting over a hundred pages of his record contract on his Twitter account and calling the music industry “modern day slavery” (wouldn’t that be a choice, Ye?), Kanye took things up a notch by taking one of his many Grammy awards and filming himself urinating on it to express his current disdain for the industry that made him a household name.

Kanye who began referring to himself as the “New Moses” then decided he’d go by a new moniker and from the sounds of it, well, he’s definitely coming off as a Trump comrade.

Baby Putin? Really, Ye? Could Russia be bankrolling Kanye’s presidential spoiler bid on the low? Maybe this is Kanye West’s way of telling us the Trump “pee tape” is real?

We’re not sure when or how this is all going to end but when it does (and it will), we hope Kanye gets some help because the man isn’t only off his meds, he seems to be off his rocker. Kinda like his favorite President.

At least Don Cheadle is trying to be a voice of reason.

Kanye West Pisses On His Grammy Award, Dubs Himself ‘Baby Putin’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
VIBE Music Festival - Day 2
André 3000 Reveals The Last Song He Wants…
 3 hours ago
09.18.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 15 hours ago
09.18.20
Bigger Than ‘Love & Hip-Hop’: Olivia Is Back…
 17 hours ago
09.18.20
AG Bill Barr Compares National Mandate For Coronavirus…
 21 hours ago
09.18.20
Kanye West Pisses On His Grammy Award, Dubs…
 22 hours ago
09.18.20
‘Made By Maddie’ Tween Actress Alyssa Cheatham: ‘Black…
 23 hours ago
09.18.20
48th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
It’s A Boy for LeToya Luckett And Tommicus…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Breaks Twitter’s Rules Against Doxxing And…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Wins Her First Emmy Ever and…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Hate It Or Love It: 50 Cent Inks…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
Be Careful: Cardi B Wants Her Divorce From…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
Peep The Full Trailer For Disney+’s Second Season…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
‘Lovecraft Country”s Jonathan Majors Cast As Kang The…
 2 days ago
09.17.20
***COVER STORY*** Jordyn Woods: Working Hard And Playing…
 2 days ago
09.16.20
Photos
Close