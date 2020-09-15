CLOSE
Protestors Spray-Painted ‘Defund RPD’ On A Street Downtown

US-POLICE-VIOLENCE-MOTHERS

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Protestors will not let up on a call to defund the Richmond Police Department. 8News reports that a group blocked Marshall Street outside City Hall last night, urging an end to police violence. Someone spray-painted ‘Defund RPD’ along the street.

What does “defund the police” mean? It simply means to reallocate or redirect funding away from the police department to other government agencies funded by the local municipality.

On Monday, the city announced the police department was receiving a federal grant of over $475,000 for COVDI-19 response. Protestors were not happy with this call from Richmond City Council and took to the streets. Protestors would rather see the federal funds redirected to mental health.

 

