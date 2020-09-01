CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
Jacob Blake’s Family Has Been Receiving Death Threats

Jacob Blake and family

The father of Jacob Blake says he and his family are getting death threats since his son’s shooting about a week ago. Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back 7 times by a White police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooting has sparked violent protests and clashes with law enforcement.

Blake’s father told CNN on Monday, “It’s saddening to me that people don’t understand the type of pressure this family is under, and what the rest of the family is dealing with.”

What’s your reaction to the Blake Family getting threats?

