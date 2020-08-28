Early Voting Begins September 18 In VA, Get Quick Facts Here

Virginia Voters! First of all, the General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 is now a state holiday. And, you have options to vote early or on November 3.
Early Voting or Absentee voting begins Friday, September 18, 2020 and ends October 31, 2020. You have options to vote early in-person or by mail.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is Friday, October 23, 2020. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m. Access your Virginia voter record to update your registration, apply to vote absentee, and view your polling place, election district, absentee ballot status, and voting history HERE.
