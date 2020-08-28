CLOSE
Community Clo
HomeCommunity Clo

Early Voting Begins September 18 In VA, Get Quick Facts Here

Early Voting Begins September 18 In VA, Get Quick Facts Here

#MyVoteMyVision Mayoral Forum at TSU

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

Virginia Voters! First of all, the General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 is now a state holiday. And, you have options to vote early or on November 3.

Early Voting or Absentee voting begins Friday, September 18, 2020 and ends October 31, 2020. You have options to vote early in-person or by mail.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is Friday, October 23, 2020. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m. Access your Virginia voter record to update your registration, apply to vote absentee, and view your polling place, election district, absentee ballot status, and voting history HERE.
absentee voting , clovia , community clo , lawrence , VA Dept of Elections , vote early

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato Send Support To…
 54 mins ago
08.28.20
Naomi Osaka Returns To Tennis After Withdrawing In…
 17 hours ago
08.28.20
Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players,…
 19 hours ago
08.28.20
Kanye West Accused Of Ripping Off Black-Owned Company,…
 20 hours ago
08.28.20
Report: Players Decide To Resume NBA Playoffs After…
 23 hours ago
08.27.20
Notorious B.I.G.’s Crown And Newly Uncovered 2Pac Letters…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off 68-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Family Of Jacob Blake Deliver Stern Message To…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Hot Spot: Aaliyah’s Music Coming To Streaming Services…
 2 days ago
08.26.20
Unveiled Poem From Tupac Reveals Who “Keep Your…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Kobe Bryant To Get Street By Staples Center…
 3 days ago
08.26.20
Photos
Close