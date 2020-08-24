Roger’s Regret: Says He Should Have Listened to Colin Kaepernick Earlier

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is changing his tune. Appearing on former NFL player Emmanuel Acho’s video series, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”, the commish apologized to QB Colin Kaepernick.

“I wish I had listened earlier, Kaep, to what you were kneeling about.” Goodell also expressed disappointment about how NFL players’ peaceful protests were portrayed. “These are not people who are unpatriotic. They’re not disloyal. They’re not against our military. What they were trying to do is exercise their right to bring attention to something that needs to get fixed.”

Kaepernick has had trouble landing a job back in the NFL. He hasn’t played since 2017 with the 49ers. What do you think about Goodell’s words – is it too little, too late?

