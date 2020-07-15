CLOSE
Spider Scoop Podcast #13: Connor Crabtree

Excited to announce we’ve rebranded The Spider Scoop Podcast! The show now has its own RSS feed where all episodes will be found and featuring its own logo! New episodes will be posted under “Season 2.”  Over the next month, I will also re-upload previous episodes under “Season 1.” The show has been submitted to iTunes for review, so it should be up on Apple Podcasts some time tomorrow morning.  In the meantime, listen right here on our website!

In episode 13, Noah sits down with Connor Crabtree, a redshirt sophomore for the Richmond Spiders.  They talk an abrupt ending to college hoops, Connor’s perspective on a special season as he sat out for NCAA transfer regulations, the team heading back to campus this month, what college basketball could look like this fall/winter and much more!  Austin is out for this one but will be back for episode 14!

Make sure to follow Noah (@noahgoldberg10) and Austin (@austindaisey11) on Twitter and Instagram for more Spider content!

Contact noahgoldberg10@gmail.com for host inquiries, questions to be featured on the show, advertising and more!

Spider Scoop Podcast #13: Connor Crabtree  was originally published on espnrichmond.com

