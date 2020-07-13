CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already Has Dance Moves Just Like Dad In New Video

Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Chris Brown posted an adorable video of his 7-month-old son, Aeko, dancing to his song. The video was filmed by Aeko’s mother, Ammika Harris and it shows the baby circling his hips and waving his arms in the air. Brown captioned the video, “pamper BREEZY” with the red heart and the DNA emoji.

Aeko is with Harris in Germany where they have been in quarantine. There is currently a travel ban for U.S. citizens traveling to Germany. Sources close to Brown say he has plans to reunite with his son and Harris once it’s safe to travel.

What is the one thing your kids got from you?

See story here

The Transformation Of Chris Brown
4 photos
7 Mos. , Already Has Dance Moves Just Like Dad In New Video , Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko

Videos
Latest
Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already…
 10 hours ago
07.13.20
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Naya Rivera Sent A Photo Just Before Her…
 11 hours ago
07.13.20
Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine,…
 3 days ago
07.10.20
“I Got ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS Stimulus Promotion” PRESENTED…
 3 days ago
07.10.20
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ Gets A Release Date
 4 days ago
07.10.20
Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards…
 4 days ago
07.10.20
Hot Spot: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing…
 4 days ago
07.09.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West In Midst Of Bipolar Episode, Family…
 4 days ago
07.09.20
Adele Performs At Kesselhaus In Munich
Adele Enlists John Legend, Raphael Saadiq For New…
 5 days ago
07.08.20
Mayvenn Hair Introduces 4 Salon Services You Can…
 5 days ago
07.08.20
Idris & Sabrina Elba Spill Wedding Day Secrets…
 5 days ago
07.08.20
Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals
King Tutt Interviews Queen Naija On Kiss FM
 6 days ago
07.07.20
Thandie Newton Says She Wasn’t Considered Anything As…
 6 days ago
07.07.20
Photos
Close