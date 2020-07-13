Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already Has Dance Moves Just Like Dad In New Video

Chris Brown posted an adorable video of his 7-month-old son, Aeko, dancing to his song. The video was filmed by Aeko’s mother, Ammika Harris and it shows the baby circling his hips and waving his arms in the air. Brown captioned the video, “pamper BREEZY” with the red heart and the DNA emoji.

Aeko is with Harris in Germany where they have been in quarantine. There is currently a travel ban for U.S. citizens traveling to Germany. Sources close to Brown say he has plans to reunite with his son and Harris once it’s safe to travel.

