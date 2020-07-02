Spider Scoop Podcast #12: We Like Beer and 3 Star Recruits

Austin and I are back after a log lay-off to talk what’s been an exciting few weeks for Spider hoops relative to a dead period. The 2021 recruiting class is taking form, we break down Richmond’s schedule and how no fans could be a big advantage (should there be non-conference play), talk some A-10 and discuss the possibility of throwing a few back on press row this season. Excited to be back and should be on a more consistent schedule for the summer with some really awesome guests coming up!

