August Alsina Speaks On Past Alleged Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith

Source: Def Jam / Def Jam

The Internet suffered a breakdown on Tuesday evening as August Alsina dropped a bombshell saying he was in a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith in an interview with Angela Yee. Alsina was candid about the relationship when asked about his song “Nunya,” which fans speculated was about Pinkett-Smith, saying he lost friendships, money, and relationships but insists he did nothing wrong because he had the blessing of Will Smith.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation … He gave me his blessing,” he said. “And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her,” says August.

August says it was “difficult” to speak the truth because the relationship was “hard for people to understand,” but says he had to speak up because “Walking away from it butchered me. It almost killed me. Not almost. It did…It probably will be the hardest thing I ever had to experience in this lifetime.”

What do you think of August’s admission to having a relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith?

Photos
