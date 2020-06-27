House Democrats Pass DC Statehood Bill Friday

The House passed a bill to grant DC Statehood. It would make DC the 51st state. Not so fast. The bill moves on to the Senate and then to the President’s desk. He has already said he will not sign it. Some feel it is a move to add two Democrats to the Senate. Residents have long argued that they have to pay federal taxes but have no voting member in the House or Senate to protect their interests. If you have driven through DC you may have seen on the license plates “taxation without representation.”

The plan would make the federal capital a small area that includes the White House, Capitol building, Supreme Court and other federal buildings along the National Mall. The rest of the city would become the 51st state known as Washington Douglass Commonwealth, named after Frederick Douglass. Statehood would grant DC two Senators in the Senate and allow the current House rep voting rights.

The current population of DC has surpassed both Wyoming and Vermont. How do you feel about DC statehood?

