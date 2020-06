Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced a $3 million donation to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp. The organization is aimed at “the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities” through education, self-empowerment, and mass-mobilization.

Kaepernick’s group has also launched a ‘legal defense initiative’ to support protesters in Minnesota. What do you make of Twitter’s new focus on activism? Is there any chance Kaepernick returns to the NFL soon?

See story here