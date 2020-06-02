The Queen, Prince Harry, And Meghan Markle’s Commonwealth Trust Speaks Out In Support Of Black Lives Matter

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have distanced themselves from the royal family, they are coming together with The Queen in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Meghan has been very vocal since joining the royal family about growing up biracial and how it affected her. As thousands protested in the wake of George Floyd’s death, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust released a statement demanding justice in the deaths of Floyd as well as Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and countless others who have died due to police violence.

“Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders, we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward. Silence is not an option. #BlackLivesMatter,” the caption read along with a picture of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Commonwealth, who Meghan Markle is the vice president of, concluded their message with, “Time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. Time to educate ourselves and unlearn. Time to come together and build a better future as one. #TeamQCT.”

Countless deaths have happened due to police brutality, what makes George Floyd’s death different? Why do you think so many people are now ready to fight for change?

