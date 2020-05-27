Free Science Kits Help Richmond Students Learn at Home

WTVR—An educational nonprofit called Blue Sky Fund is distributing 1,500 free home science learning kits for students at Richmond Public Schools. Those kits are being handed out at Richmond Public Schools’ meal distribution sites.

The Blue Sky Fund typically gathers large groups of students together for field trips out in nature. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Stay at Home Order, and Richmond Schools closing early, Powell said typical programs haven’t been possible.

But that hasn’t stopped Blue Sky Fund from working to make learning interactive.

