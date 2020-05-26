Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Offers Tyson $20M to Fight

Mike Tyson has been offered $20 million to compete in a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship match — not bad for a 53-year-old athlete who recently began training to take part in “small charity fights.” News of the offer was revealed Monday by MMA Fighting’s Steven Marrocco, who says he contacted Tyson’s camp with the proposal earlier this month. He says he plans on making a second offer, which this time will include more money and donations to Tyson’s favorite charities.

Tyson, who hasn’t fought professionally since 2005, revealed his plans to come out of retirement last month when he posted a video that showed him pummeling a sparring partner. “He hasn’t hit mitts for almost 10 years,” says trainer Rafael Cordeiro. “So I didn’t expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old.” There’s no word on whether Tyson is considering Marrocco’s offer.

Would a Tyson fight be the sporting event of the year? Could a 53-year-old guy really defeat a 20something-year-old up-and-comer?

