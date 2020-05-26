CLOSE
Boxing & MMA
HomeBoxing & MMA

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Offers Tyson $20M to Fight

Mike Tyson - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Source: Live Nation / LiveNation.com

Mike Tyson has been offered $20 million to compete in a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship match — not bad for a 53-year-old athlete who recently began training to take part in “small charity fights.” News of the offer was revealed Monday by MMA Fighting’s Steven Marrocco, who says he contacted Tyson’s camp with the proposal earlier this month. He says he plans on making a second offer, which this time will include more money and donations to Tyson’s favorite charities.

Tyson, who hasn’t fought professionally since 2005, revealed his plans to come out of retirement last month when he posted a video that showed him pummeling a sparring partner. “He hasn’t hit mitts for almost 10 years,” says trainer Rafael Cordeiro. “So I didn’t expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old.” There’s no word on whether Tyson is considering Marrocco’s offer.

Would a Tyson fight be the sporting event of the year? Could a 53-year-old guy really defeat a 20something-year-old up-and-comer?

See story here

 

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Offers Tyson $20M to Fight

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Got So Mad Over John Legend’s…
 1 hour ago
05.26.20
Mike Tyson - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Offers Tyson $20M to…
 5 hours ago
05.26.20
Babyface To Host Waiting To Exhale Celebration On…
 2 days ago
05.24.20
Two Members Of 112 Not Participating In Verzuz…
 2 days ago
05.24.20
Kandi Burruss Talks Winning ‘The Masked Singer’ [EXCLUSIVE…
 4 days ago
05.22.20
50 Cent at Oak Atlanta
50 Cent Recalls Disrespectful Meeting With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
 4 days ago
05.22.20
Teyana Taylor Releases “Made It” To Celebrate The…
 4 days ago
05.22.20
Array
Nile Rodgers: Diana Ross Didn’t Know ‘I’m Coming…
 4 days ago
05.22.20
Eva’s Corner: Are There Double Standards When Raising…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series Lineup: Katy Perry, John…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
Kehlani Shares The Secret To Her Perfectly Hydrated…
 6 days ago
05.21.20
Bronner Brothers Iconic Beauty Show Cancelled, But Plans…
 6 days ago
05.21.20
Photos
Close