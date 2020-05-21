CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Joe Biden and Black Voters [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Jeff Johnson brings on Angela Rye to give context about Joe Biden’s campaign and getting the support of black voters.

Joe Biden has the possibility of having black women in office and Angela Rye breaks down what that would exactly look like.  There is a petition to get this initiative going but this isn’t enough to get the community to vote for him. 

Johnson and Rye break down 3 things Joe Biden needs to do in order to get the black vote. 

 

 

