“More life more music more success for you @chrisbrownofficial we came a long way over the years my g,” Drake wrote on his InstaStories on May 5th. The “Toosie Roll” rapper saluted Brown for his 31st birthday after a history of ups and downs, the two artists have been able to put their beef aside and put out some great music in recent years.

“No Guidance” was a big hit for both Drake and Chris Brown, what do you think of them doing a whole album? Hot or Not?

See story here