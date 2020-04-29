CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Guess Who Almost Starred In The Classic Film ‘The Five Heartbeats?’

Actor Robert Towsend’s documentary “Making The Five Heartbeats” is streaming on UMC TV in which he reveals that well-known actress Niecy Nash and singer and songwriter R.Kelly both auditioned for the musical classic.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Keenan Ivory Wayans and I rewrote that script like 30 times, and what you will see is Niecy Nash on line at the open call audition,” Townsend shared with Page Six. “She was just a baby. Now she’s a Hollywood icon. R. Kelly is on line to audition at the Regal Theatre in Chicago.”

Townsend says that R.Kelly wanted to be a songwriter for the film.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“He comes to me and he’s like, ‘Mr. Townsend I’m trying to be a songwriter for the movie’ … He did play some music for me.”

“Making The Five Heartbeats” follows the making of the movie in which co-writer Wayans was going to co-star, but Townsend felt that  Leon Robinson was a better fit.

“I saw Leon in the Madonna video ‘Like A Prayer,’ playing the Jesus figure and when I met him I thought he had a cool vibe to him. I thought he would be perfect for the role.”

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

25 Of The Greatest Black Movies

5 photos Launch gallery

25 Of The Greatest Black Movies

Continue reading 25 Of The Greatest Black Movies

25 Of The Greatest Black Movies

Guess Who Almost Starred In The Classic Film ‘The Five Heartbeats?’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man…
 3 hours ago
04.29.20
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Announces Mother’s Day “Waiting To Exhale” Instagram…
 7 hours ago
04.29.20
2016 BET Awards - Show
ABC Sets Second Disney Family Singalong For Mother’s…
 7 hours ago
04.29.20
Rice Water Is Giving My Hair Life During…
 10 hours ago
04.29.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 24 hours ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Hot Spot: Ms. Minnie of Little Women: Atlanta…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Remember When Cicely Tyson Broke The Internet With…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Minnie of "Little Women: Atlanta"
Reality TV Star Ms. Minnie Dies After Car…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Gary’s Tea: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
04.27.20
Alicia Keys at the press conference for...
New Music: Alicia Keys – ‘Good Job’
 5 days ago
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…
 6 days ago
04.24.20
Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re…
 6 days ago
04.24.20
Photos
Close