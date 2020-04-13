BetterMed COVID Testing Sites

BetterMed Urgent Care Launches COVID-19 Testing and Examination Centers to Serve Richmond Area and Fredericksburg Communities

In response to the Richmond and Fredericksburg communities’ requests to provide assistance during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, BetterMed Urgent Care is providing curbside COVID-19 testing and examinations at several locations.

“We are facing an unprecedented challenge in Central Virginia as the number of coronavirus cases increases daily,” said Mark Rausch, MD, Co-Founder of BetterMed Urgent Care. “Our communities are struggling to limit the spread of COVID-19 due, in part, to very limited testing availability. Such limits are putting additional strain on our already challenged health system. Patients call us every day asking to be tested. That’s why we’ve decided to set-up 7 days a week testing and examination centers throughout the region.”

BetterMed Urgent Care has designated several locations as COVID-19 testing centers. These centers will provide COVID-19 testing and exams only – they will not provide normal urgent care services. The testing services are available to all patients concerned about the virus, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms. All patients seeking COVID-19 testing and examination are required to book an appointment on BetterMed’s website at www.Bettermedcare.com. This will result in shorter wait times and will prevent traffic disruption.

Patients seeking normal urgent care services should visit a non COVID-19 testing location as identified below. The non COVID-19 centers will not offer coronavirus testing.

In setting up separate COVID-19 and non COVID-19 testing locations, BetterMed will limit patient and staff exposure to the virus.

Curbside testing and examination – The entire registration, testing, examination and discharge process takes place safely and efficiently without the patient leaving the car. Typical results turnaround time is 24-48 hours.

COVID-19 testing and examination centers:

Short Pump (12214 W. Broad Street, Henrico, 23233)

Ashland (300 North Washington Highway, Ashland, 23005)

Regency Square (1380 N. Parham Road, Richmond, 23229)

Fredericksburg – Starting March 31 (4901 Plank Rd., Fredericksburg, 22407)

Chester – Starting April 1 (11380 Iron Creek Rd., Chester, 23831)

Non COVID-19 testing locations (normal urgent care):

Colonial Heights (4600 Puddledock Road, Prince George, 23875)

Hull Street (6100 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, 23112)

Mechanicsville (6296 Mechanicsville Trpk., Mechanicsville, 23111)

Willow Lawn (5215 W. Broad St., Richmond, 23230)

Spotsylvania (10004 Southpoint Parkway, Fredericksburg, 22407)

COVID-19 testing centers operating hours: All COVID-19 testing centers operate from 8a – 6p

Non COVID-19 locations operating hours: Hours vary. Please visit www.Bettermedcare.com for location details.

About BetterMed Urgent Care

BetterMed Urgent Care is a privately-owned, multi-site health care operator that provides immediate care for illnesses, injuries and other conditions. Based in Richmond, Virginia, it was founded in 2012 by five emergency room physicians with a vision of delivering uncompromising and better patient experiences. From the outset, BetterMed has taken a patient-centric approach in delivering improved patient outcomes, affordable and efficient care and emotional experiences that exceed patient expectations. The company offers a range of urgent care services, including x-rays and onsite laboratories, that are typically delivered in 45 minutes or less. BetterMed offers its services in modern locations that provide a spa-like ambience. BetterMed operates 10 locations in Richmond and Central Virginia and 2 locations in Charlotte, North Carolina. Among BetterMed Urgent Care’s 200+ employees are many emergency room-trained providers and clinical teammates. Visit us at http://www.Bettermedcare.com. Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/pg/BetterMed and https://www.instagram.com/bettermedcare/.

