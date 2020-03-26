Megan Thee Stallion Is Not About To Mess Up Her Hair Or Nails Fighting Over A Man

“Fighting is so ugly,” says Megan Thee Stallion and we must say, we agree. The Suga rapper granted Genius an interview and revealed she isn’t the fighting type. Not when her hair and nails cost a pretty penny.

“Let me tell you, fighting is so ugly,” an enthusiastic Meg said assuringly. “What?! Look, nails — long. Girls is paying $80 to get they nails done. $100! Nails just go up, them crystals and sh*t. They expensive B*tch you want to fight me with these expensive a** nails on? No! This hair was not cheap. You want to f*ck up my lace? Ma’am you don’t care about yourself, you want to f*ck up your own hair. That’s crazy. And I did my makeup real good.”

Sis has a point (not tat we were contemplating getting into a physical altercation anytime soon), whatever drama you have with another woman isn’t worth it. Aside from that, you can go to jail or harm yourself or someone else in the process.

In other Meg Thee Stallion news, sis is watching streams for Suga rise as more people join in on her #SavageChallenge. The song soon reached No. 1 on iTunes.

