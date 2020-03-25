CLOSE
Michael Jackson’s Estate To Donate $300,000 To Broadway And Entertainment Workers

Michael Jackson Performs In Minnesota

Source: Jim Steinfeldt / Getty

Michael Jackson’s estate is stepping up to help people in these unsure times. The estate is donating $300,000 to assist entertainment workers on Broadway, in Las Vegas and in the music business. $100,000 apiece will go to Broadway Cares, MusiCares and the Three Square food bank in Nevada. These resources were chosen because they have all been good to Michael and the estate.

What have you been compelled to donate to? Time? Money? Service?

See story here

