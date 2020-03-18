CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Texans Coach Bill O’Brien Allegedly Compares DeAndre Hopkins To Aaron Hernandez

While being interviewed Wednesday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up!”, Michael Irvin said he spoke to DeAndre Hopkins to get his take on his recent trade from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals. Irvin said that during that conversation Hopkins offered details over a meeting he and O’Brien had while he was a member of the Texans.

“He said, ‘Michael, it was a bit of a power struggle there’ because he said Coach O’Brien thought he had too much influence over the locker room,” Irvin said on the broadcast. “He called DeAndre Hopkins in a meeting to talk about this and kind of just hash it out and in that meeting, he started the meeting with telling DeAndre Hopkins this, which blew my mind when DeAndre told me this, he said ‘The last time I had to have a meeting like this, it was with Aaron Hernandez.’ ”

Irvin continued to say that Hopkins told him it “blew my mind” that O’Brien “would equate me with Aaron Hernandez.”

RELATED: DeAndre Hopkins Pledges Playoff Game Check To Help With Jazmine Barnes’ Funeral Costs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Hernandez was a tight end for the New England Patriots from 2010-12 during the time when O’Brien was the team’s quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator. In 2015, Hernandez was convicted of the murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. He was found dead in his cell in 2017.

Irvin said Hopkins told him the meeting “just deteriorated” from there.

“He got into talking about DeAndre Hopkins, ’cause DeAndre Hopkins has a few kids from different women, and he told DeAndre that he doesn’t like his baby mamas around sometimes,” Irvin said.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hopkins caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, earning his third-consecutive all-pro and Pro Bowl selection.

The story blew up, especially on social media. Hopkins took twitter to share his thoughts on the situation.

“This is being blown way out of proportion,” Hopkins tweeted. “As I’ve said before, I enjoyed and am proud of my time with the Texans. I have the utmost respect for Coach O’Brien and that will not change.  Now, I’m ready to play for the Cardinals.”

Highest Paid NFL Players

8 photos Launch gallery

Highest Paid NFL Players

Continue reading Highest Paid NFL Players

Highest Paid NFL Players

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Texans Coach Bill O’Brien Allegedly Compares DeAndre Hopkins To Aaron Hernandez  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
2016 Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals
Netflix And Google Chrome Announce Netflix Party
 2 hours ago
03.18.20
Kevin Durant at arrivals for A KID FROM...
Kevin Durant Hung Out With Drake Days Before…
 6 hours ago
03.18.20
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - After Party
Russell Wilson, Ciara Donate 1 Million Meals To…
 6 hours ago
03.18.20
Video of Quarantined Italians Message Goes Viral As…
 8 hours ago
03.18.20
Grandmother With Parkinson’s Disease Still Greases Her Granddaughter’s…
 20 hours ago
03.18.20
How Many Coronavirus Cases Are There In Virginia?
 22 hours ago
03.17.20
Kevin Durant + Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test…
 23 hours ago
03.18.20
Roger Mayweather, Uncle & Trainer Of Floyd Mayweather…
 23 hours ago
03.18.20
Retailers Including Walmart, Publix And Kroger Adjust Store…
 24 hours ago
03.17.20
Snoop Dogg Says ‘I’m Good’, Holds Breath For…
 24 hours ago
03.18.20
Uplifting Fun: John Legend Plans to Live Stream…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Soulful St.Patty: Did You Know These Celebs Were…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory, Louis…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Issa Bop: Cardi B’s COVID-19 Inspired Track Has…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Photos
Close