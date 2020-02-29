The Democratic Party of Virginia is the only party holding a presidential primary election on March 3, 2020. The Republican Party has chosen to select delegates to their National Convention at a state convention.
Check your voter status, poll location and presidential candidates on the ballot here.
Make sure to bring one form of identification with you to the voter poll on Super Tuesday.
Do you need a ride to the polls?
The Central Virginia Chapter APRI will be providing rides to the polls on Tuesday, March 3rd for the presidential primary. The hours they will be running are 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. The contact telephone number is (804) 228-1744
Trinity Baptist Church Voter Transportation Outreach is also providing rides from 10 am – 6 pm. For rides call the church office at 804-321-2427.
Now, you are Election Day-ready!
Are You Ready, VA? Super Tuesday Is March 3rd! was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com