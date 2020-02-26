CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In Florida

Last September, a police officer in Orlando, Florida made national headlines after he arrested a 6-year-old and 8-year-old at a local elementary school.

Now, newly released bodycam footage shows the incident in which fired officer Dennis Turner arrested a crying six-year-old and bragging that she broke his record for the youngest person he’d ever placed in handcuffs.

“Please let me go,” the child pleads with the officers. The child allegedly kicked and punched staff members at the school, with police repeatedly claiming at the time that one staff member saying she wanted to press charges against the child. The staff member later disputed the police’s account of the incident, saying that they did not want the child to be placed under arrest.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Orlando Police Department, I apologize to the children involved and their families,” Orlando police chief Orlando Rolon said back in September. “As a grandfather of three children less than 11 years old, I can only imagine how traumatic this was for everyone involved.”

RELATED: Florida Police Officer Fired After Arresting 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old At Elementary School

Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In Florida  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Drake-Produced ‘Top Boy’ Is Renewed…
 16 hours ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 16 hours ago
02.27.20
200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible…
 17 hours ago
02.27.20
Phone Check: Mya Tells Steph Lova Why She…
 18 hours ago
02.27.20
Is It Ever Okay For Non-Black People To…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
Gary’s Tea: Future Has Baby Mama Drama.. Again!
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
AppropriHating: Everytime Bhad Bhabie Thought She Was A…
 20 hours ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 21 hours ago
02.27.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
The Fenty Effect? Lane Bryant Adds Much Needed…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Erykah Badu! Here Are 10 Times…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
14 items
49??!! Magical Milfy Pics Of Ms. Erykah Badu 
 23 hours ago
02.27.20
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Makes Rare Public Comment Amid New…
 23 hours ago
02.26.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close