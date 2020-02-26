CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a Lesson in Black Hair History on Her TV Show!

Refinery29 Presents 29Rooms New York: Expand Your Reality Experience 2019

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

 

Keke Palmer took the time during Black History Month to give viewers of her show ABC show, Strahan, Sarah & Keke, a lesson on the history of black hair!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Palmer took us back to our roots to 3500 B.C. starting with braids all the way to the present with the passing of The Crown Act.  In true Palmer style, she also snuck in a little read into her lesson that touching our lovely coils, curls, and locks is NOT permitted!

Palmer also shared on her Instagram page, Keke shared how she was teased as a child about her hair, “As a little girl that was a source of anxiety for me ‘uh oh, the hair conversation’ but as I got older the more I stopped letting others project their ignorance and confusion about my hair on to me,” she wrote. “Just because someone else doesn’t understand it, doesn’t mean you have to own it. I am who I am and it just is what it is.”

Check out her lesson:

 

 

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

 

The Latest:

 

Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a Lesson in Black Hair History on Her TV Show!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Drake-Produced ‘Top Boy’ Is Renewed…
 16 hours ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 16 hours ago
02.27.20
200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible…
 17 hours ago
02.27.20
Phone Check: Mya Tells Steph Lova Why She…
 18 hours ago
02.27.20
Is It Ever Okay For Non-Black People To…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
Gary’s Tea: Future Has Baby Mama Drama.. Again!
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
AppropriHating: Everytime Bhad Bhabie Thought She Was A…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 21 hours ago
02.27.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
The Fenty Effect? Lane Bryant Adds Much Needed…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Erykah Badu! Here Are 10 Times…
 22 hours ago
02.27.20
14 items
49??!! Magical Milfy Pics Of Ms. Erykah Badu 
 23 hours ago
02.27.20
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Makes Rare Public Comment Amid New…
 23 hours ago
02.26.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close