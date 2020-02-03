CLOSE
Ciara Shows Off Pregnant Belly In Kobe Jersey

2019 Black Girls Rock! - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Ciara was taking in the Super Bowl with her husband Russell Wilson yesterday. She and Russ wore Kobe Bryant 24 jerseys in tribute to the basketball star who was killed along with his daughter Gianna and 7 others in a helicopter crash last week.

To accentuate the look, Ciara’s very pregnant belly was on display underneath the jersey. Ciara and Wilson announced the pregnancy on Instagram recently.

What is the most creative pregnancy announcement you’ve seen?

