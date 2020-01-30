CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

Ciara’s Best Maternity Style: Singer Announces She Pregnant With Baby #3

Posted 11 hours ago

Ciara Maternity Style

Source: Allen Berezovsky/Venturelli/Jon Kopaloff/C Flanigan/Karwai Tang / Getty


Ciara is pregnant with baby #3. The Body Party singer and hubby Russell Wilson announced they’re expecting their second child together from the beach in Turks and Caicos.

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

If you scroll back on Ciara’s social media, she seemed to hint at her pregnancy using the hashtag #3, which is also Wilson’s jersey number.

She posted this,

View this post on Instagram

#3

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

And this boomerang of her flashing her belly in Russell’s jersey was a hint too.

Ciara gave birth to her second child, Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017 and showed us how to slay with a baby bump.

Here’s a look back at her best maternity style, below:

Ciara’s Best Maternity Style: Singer Announces She Pregnant With Baby #3  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Fedora fly. Boots high.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Mamma Can Still Drop It Low....☺️😎

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Gucci sneakers to go please.

3.

Clad in Calvin Klein

4.

View this post on Instagram

Last Night.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

A little black dress with heels higher than you average man’s confidence.

5.

Style doesn’t have to be elaborate, it can be simple, sexy and confident in a cut-off hoodie.

6.

View this post on Instagram

#Margiela & #TomFord

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Effortless in Margiela and Tom Ford

7.

Bumping in black

8.

Wonderful and wispy in this white down home gown.

9.

Sparking in this winter white August Getty Atelier

10.

View this post on Instagram

@harpersbazaarus ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

When she slayed in Zuhair Murad at Harper’s Bazaar 150 year anniversary party.

11.

View this post on Instagram

I Wuv This Guy ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

When she’s just chilling in Russell’s jersey.

12.

When she stunned in this high and low, black and white gown by Stephane Rolland gown.

Latest
Actress Nia Long arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' '47 Meters Down Uncaged' held at the Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Nia Long Breaks Silence On Her Father’s Death
 13 hours ago
01.30.20
The Mind of Aaron Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Opens Up About The Fallen…
 14 hours ago
01.30.20
Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals
Ciara Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband…
 14 hours ago
01.30.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
20 items
It’s #GabUnionAppreciationDay Y’all…And Black Women Are Here For…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
GET THE LOOK: Dreezy’s Barely There Dewy Grammys…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
25 items
#GirlDad: Celebrity Men & Their Daughters
 1 day ago
01.30.20
#SayHerName: ‘Champion of Black Women’s Health’ Found Dead,…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
10 items
Popeyes Is Selling Its Own Ivy Park-Looking Merch…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Rock T’s Joke Of The Day: Why Diarrhea…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Black Tony Is Giving Away Free Work Excuses…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close