Chris Brown Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant by Painting Giant Mural Of His Face

Chris Brown, like many celebrities, have been expressing their condolences for Kobe Bryant. Brown, who is an avid basketball player and fan, took his grief and turned it into a work of art.

Brown showed fans his “work in progress” which was a giant mural of Kobe’s face highlighted in purple and gold, his former teams’ colors.

“WORK IN PROGRESS!!! WE LOVE YOU, KING,” Breezy captioned the two-part post. Kobe, who played for the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26th) along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and 7 others who were traveling to a basketball tournament at his Mamba Academy.

How do you deal with grief? What do you do to get over a painful experience?

