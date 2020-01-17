Bruno Mars, Charlie Wilson Make Big Romantic Moves On New Song ‘Forever Valentine’ (Video)

Charlie Wilson is back with a song for Valentine’s Day. “Forever Valentine” is Wilson’s first solo release since his 2017 album, “In It To Win It.” Bruno Mars worked with the music legend on the song, co-writing and co-producing with his production team, Stereotypes and D’Mile.

Mars sings backup and James Fauntleroy can also be heard on the love song. Wilson has been keeping busy over the past couple of years working with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, and Tyler, the Creator.

What is your favorite Charlie Wilson song? If you could sum up Valentine’s Day with one song, what song would it be?

