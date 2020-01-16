CLOSE
Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Candle “This Smells Like My Vagina”

'Contagion' Premiere - 68th Venice Film Festival

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

 

I know for a fact what gift I do not want to receive for Valentine’s Day!  I’m all for a nice smelling candle, but Gwyneth Paltrow has definitely stepped up her game with having a vagina scented candle.

The candle was produced by Paltrow’s brand Goop. The product, which sports a hefty price tag at $75, is already sold out following its release last week.  Paltrow developed the scent with performer with Douglas Little and the original description for the product, per People, read, “The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’ — but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.” On the website, the fragrance is described as “With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

While at LAX on Monday, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey gave her thoughts on the “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle”, “Something about that don’t smell right,” the reality star joked. “I think I’m gonna pass on that one.”

So I am taking sides with Cynthia Bailey and not purchasing this candle, I just don’t need my house smelling like coochie all day.  Interested in having your own vagina candle?  Click here to get on the list for restock notifications

 

source

 

Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Candle “This Smells Like My Vagina”  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

