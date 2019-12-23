Community Conversations (Part 1) w/ Dr. Anu Arkinsanya OBGYN at Southside Physicians Network

Community Conversations
| 12.23.19
Dismiss

Good morning listeners!  Today we have a special guest.  Please welcome Dr. Anu Arkinsanya, OBGYN at Southside Physicians Network.  We’ll be discussing women’s health, vaginal health and more.  Listen to PART 1 of Community Conversations.  Stay tuned for PART 2 on Wednesday, December 25th.

You’re a daughter. A wife. A mother. A sister. A grandmother. Every stage of your life is different, and every stage needs unique health care. Bon Secours recognizes the key role of women in our families and in our communities. And while you always put the needs of others before the needs of yourself, it’s important to stay on top of your health.

We’ve tailored our health and medical services to meet your specific needs with exceptional care and compassion. We make well-woman care a priority to keep you healthy, and our highly-skilled specialists and leading-edge technology make the latest surgical procedures more convenient than ever with faster recovery and less pain.

Whether you need primary care or are looking for a new OB/GYN, we have women’s health covered at every stage.  To Learn more visit www.bonsecours.com

Services We Offer:

  • 3D mammography
  • ABUS (whole breast ultrasound)
  • Birthing centers
  • Clinical breast exams
  • DEXA-scan to screen for osteoporosis
  • Genetic testing
  • Innovative treatments for breast and gynecologic cancers
  • Minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgical procedures
  • Minimally invasive breast biopsies
  • OB/GYN physicians
  • Pap tests
  • Parenting classes
  • Physical therapy programs
  • Surgical consultations

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Frozen 2 poster
‘Frozen 2’ Is Now the Highest-Grossing Animated Movie…
 9 hours ago
01.06.20
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Iran Puts $80M Bounty On Donald Trump’s Head,…
 9 hours ago
01.06.20
Faith Evans
Faith Evans Not Happy With Lifetime Documentary
 10 hours ago
01.06.20
15 items
The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About…
 23 hours ago
01.06.20
Iran Ditches Nuclear Deal After Trump-Ordered Attack, Pushing…
 1 day ago
01.06.20
Listen To These Songs When Your Confidence Needs…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
All Star Weekend Kick Off Hosted By Trey Songz + Fabolous + Yo Gotti
Trey Songz Hit With $10M Lawsuit In Damages…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
Array
Pam Grier Is Not Battling Stage 4 Cancer
 2 days ago
01.04.20
6 items
Why The Arsenio Hall Show Was A Gamechanger
 3 days ago
01.06.20
26 items
Umm, These Wigs In Tyler Perry’s New Netflix…
 3 days ago
01.06.20
WHO WORE IT BEST? Fashion Designer Milan Rouge…
 3 days ago
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
16 items
Electric Chair! Black Twitter Drags Vanity Fair Writer…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
World War Who? Black Folks Have Found The…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close