Michael B. Jordan In A Tight A** Turtleneck. That’s It. That’s The Headline

Michael B. Jordan’s turtleneck and pinstripe suit is probably two sizes too small and it is much to our delight. The hunky actor is promoting his new movie Just Mercy and stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing the fine fashion combination and we’re so here for it.

In addition to Just Mercy, MBJ was promoting his mother’s collaboration with Sprinkles cupcakes. Her famous rum cakes are available to purchase, which he gifted to Fallon. A portion of the proceeds will go to Lupus awareness. (Apparently her macaroni and cheese is all the rage and she even smuggled it to Berlin one time while he was on set.)

The Black Panther star also revealed details about filming Just Mercy with Jamie Foxx.

“We were dealing with such heavy material,” Jordan explained. “He was excellent at playing music to kind of get us in and out of moments. I think we were dealing with such heavy stakes all the time, he would play songs to kind of set the mood for a scene. But then also play songs to kind of get us out of it as well. He was definitely a big cheerleader on set. Always telling jokes, he’s an amazing storyteller.”

Watch it, below:

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

[caption id="attachment_3028004" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Theo Wargo / Getty[/caption] Michael B. Jordan knew what he was doing when he posted the following photo on Instagram with the caption, "You up." https://www.instagram.com/p/ByEWVt0BUHw/ Things got pretty racy in the comments section with fans began to take turns on who could come up with the raunchiest response. Responses included: "N*gga yes tf!?" "Up, down, around, alladat" "For you? I'd never sleep again" MBJ is no stranger to thirst traps. Pretty much every photo he posts gets the fountain running.  

Michael B. Jordan In A Tight A** Turtleneck. That’s It. That’s The Headline  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

