CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW

BET's 'The Game' Cast Meet & Greet

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rumor has it The Game is set for a second revival at The CW, thirteen years after it originally helped launch the network.

According to Deadline, the network is developing a one-hour followup series to the 2006 half-hour comedy from original series creator Mara Brock Akil and Devon Greggory, co-creator of BET’s American Soul.

The new version of The Game is moving out East and has ideas in place for some of the original cast members to return for what would be the show’s second revival after he was brought back to air on BET as a dramedy and aired for six seasons.

Here’s a synopsis:

The Game family was coasting to retirement but they heard the call of the fans to make a comeback… and like the record-breaking winners they are, they decided to pick up and move from a half-hour sitcom in San Diego to a one-hour dramedy in Baltimore. This time, our out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knuckle-head new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field. They will clash through the pitfalls of fame, fortune and love. Some will win, others will lose, but that’s what happens when you play The Game.

Are you here for a revival of The Game on its original network?

RELATED: Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving ‘The Game’

RELATED: Game Over: BET To End ‘The Game’ After 9 Seasons

‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebreting life.
How Long Should You Take Off To Feel…
 2 hours ago
12.18.19
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend attends The 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen Twitter Rants About Husband John Legend
 2 hours ago
12.18.19
Marsai Martin Is Looking Grown Up In This…
 4 hours ago
12.18.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 16 hours ago
12.18.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 17 hours ago
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 17 hours ago
12.18.19
Don’t Expect A New Andre 3000 Project Anytime…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Smith Shares Emotional…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
Behind The Scenes: Zackary Momoh Joins Lupita Nyong’o…
 18 hours ago
12.18.19
Michael B. Jordan In A Tight A** Turtleneck.…
 19 hours ago
12.18.19
12 items
Y’all, In What Dimension Is Jennifer Beals 55-Years-Old?
 20 hours ago
12.18.19
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…
 20 hours ago
12.18.19
Lionel Richie Crashes His Daughter’s Vogue Tutorial And…
 21 hours ago
12.18.19
Angela Bassett Shares Her Winter Must Have
 21 hours ago
12.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close