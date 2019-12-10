Joyner Lucas Criticizes Drug Culture In Wake Of Juice WRLD’s Death

The allegations surrounding Juice WRLD’s death are very troubling. Joyner Lucas thinks that Hip-Hop’s glorification of drugs may have has something to do with Juice’s passing.

Lucas tweeted, “Juice WRLD was 21. He was a product of our generation of rappers who glorified drugs and made it cool. I’m blaming y’all n***az for this s**t.”

He continued, “All that lean and pills n***az glorify and talk about. You teaching the kids to do it. Smh you happy now? Rip @JuiceWorlddd. Gone too soon.”

Do you think Lucas is right to blame part of the culture for this loss?