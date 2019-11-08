CLOSE
Styles Galore: All The Times SZA’s Hair Was Goals AF

Afropunk Festival Portraits, August 22-23, 2015

Source: Roger Kisby / Getty

It’s been two and a half years since SZA blessed our lives with her debut project CTRL. Every young, millennial woman had at least one song on the 14-track album that they could deeply relate to, no matter how embarrassing or personal the topic was. Needless to say, we miss hearing the soothing, kindred sounds of Solana on wax — but at least we get to bask in her beauty via Instagram.

Like most young folks with anxiety, SZA admittedly deletes her social media pages often, when she feels over it. It’s either that, or going through your entire page deleting old photos that make you cringe. Whatever it is, we’re just happy that we’re able to see the “Garden” singer and her many different, popping fashion moments and envious hairstyles via the ‘gram.

“I’ve always loved playing with hair. I used to want dreads like Lauryn Hill, but my mom wouldn’t let me.”- SZA

She could literally go from a huge, black curly fro’ to a soft orange do’, and look good either way.

In honor of Solana’s 29th journey around the sun, let’s take a look back at all the times her hair was goals AF. Which one would you try?

