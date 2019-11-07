CLOSE
Ms. Community Clovia & Radio One Kick Off The 16th Annual Toy Drive!

Ms. Community Clovia kicked off the 16th Annual Toy Drive this morning with Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter and Radio One Richmond Operations Manager Mathew Myers. See highlights from the press conference here:

Ms. Community and Radio One Richmond believe that all children should wake up on Christmas day with presents under the tree. We also understand that families that work hard every day can’t always afford gifts. Radio One and our partners want to help by gifting families in need of a toy or two.

Join us and give back by donating unwrapped toys!

