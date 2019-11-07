Ms. Community Clovia & Radio One Kick Off The 16th Annual Toy Drive!

Ms. Community Clovia kicked off the 16th Annual Toy Drive this morning with Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter and Radio One Richmond Operations Manager Mathew Myers. See highlights from the press conference here:

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ms. Community and Radio One Richmond believe that all children should wake up on Christmas day with presents under the tree. We also understand that families that work hard every day can’t always afford gifts. Radio One and our partners want to help by gifting families in need of a toy or two.

Join us and give back by donating unwrapped toys!

For more information.

Latest…

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: