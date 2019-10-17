Radio One Richmond – Holiday Toy Drive

The Holiday Season is upon us, a time for friends and families to gather together and share gifts of love and appreciation. Radio One Richmond believes that all children should wake up with gifts under the tree on Christmas Day.

We understand that there are families who work hard every day but simply can’t afford gifts. We, also, understand that those working families may or may not qualify for government assistance. These are the families Radio One Richmond and Miss Community Clovia wants to help!

If your family is in need of assistance or you know of a family in need this year, please submit a letter as to why you are in need and what this assistance would mean to your family or to the family you know.

Please mail or drop off your letters for assistance here:

Radio One Richmond

2809 Emerywood Parkway, Suite 300

Richmond, Virginia 23294

The letter should include:

• Your (or family you are suggesting) name, address, city, state and zip code.

• The ages and gender of the children from newborn to 13.

All letters must be submitted to Radio One Richmond by November 18, 2019.

NO EXCEPTIONS!

