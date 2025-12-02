Listen Live
Her Journey Home: Ghana 2026

Girls for A Change - Ghana Campaign


In 2026, GFAC is launching an intensive leadership fellowship where GFAC girls will work through a culturally affirming curriculum focused on the “going home” experience as it pertains to their African roots. All participants will also receive hands-on skill-building instruction on storytelling, filmmaking, and the foundation and importance of Black stories. Make Her Journey Possible – July 19th-29th, 2026!

