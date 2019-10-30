Kevin Hart Shares Video Showing Recovery From Accident; Talks New Appreciation of Life

Kevin Hart released a video chronicling his road to recovery after a serious car crash back in September caused the actor/comedian to have major back surgery.

In the video posted to Instagram, Hart undergoes rehabilitation, physical therapy, and personal training in order to get his body back in shape.

Hart says that since the crash he has a renewed sense of appreciation for life and is thankful for friends and family that have stood by his side.

Hart underwent back surgery 24 hours after the crash, in the video Kevin is seen talking with his doctor who explains that it will take at least a year for Kevin to make a full recovery.

Have you bounced back from a major accident? Tell your story.

See story here