DMX Didn’t Relapse Before Rehab But Was Worried He Would

DMX is taking charge of his sobriety and his life. The often troubled rapper checked himself back into rehab because he felt he would use drugs again.

A hospitalized child and the strains of touring sent DMX back into a treatment facility where he hopes to get help to deal with life and refrain from using.

DMX’s drug use has caused legal and financial troubles over a number of years. He was released in January after being jailed for tax evasion.

DMX canceled his Rolling Loud set in order to stay on track, avoid more jail time and comply with his probation.

If you could say one thing to DMX what would you say?

See story here