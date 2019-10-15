CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DMX Didn’t Relapse Before Rehab But Was Worried He Would

Hip Hop All Stars 2018

Source: Victoria Said It/C McGraw / Victoria Said It/Carissa McGraw

DMX is taking charge of his sobriety and his life. The often troubled rapper checked himself back into rehab because he felt he would use drugs again.

A hospitalized child and the strains of touring sent DMX back into a treatment facility where he hopes to get help to deal with life and refrain from using.

DMX’s drug use has caused legal and financial troubles over a number of years. He was released in January after being jailed for tax evasion.

DMX canceled his Rolling Loud set in order to stay on track, avoid more jail time and comply with his probation.

If you could say one thing to DMX what would you say?

See story here

Black Hair So Versatile: The Best Of The #DMXChallenge
20 photos
DMX Didn't Relapse Before Rehab But Was Worried He Would

Videos
Latest
Hip Hop All Stars 2018
DMX Didn’t Relapse Before Rehab But Was Worried…
 7 hours ago
10.15.19
Chaka Khan – Black Music Month
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations Released
 8 hours ago
10.15.19
Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Having Her 10th Child;…
 17 hours ago
10.15.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 22 hours ago
10.15.19
Gabourey Sidibe Leads Comedy Movie Where Disabled Men…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Dave East Gives The Lo’ Down On What…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
‘I Don’t Want No Hug’: Atatiana Jefferson’s Family…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
The Best Deals From Target’s 14 Days Of…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
John Witherspoon
‘Boomerang’ Without John Witherspoon? How Eddie Murphy Made…
 1 day ago
10.14.19
Black Cartoon Characters Every ‘Black Twitter’ Member Should…
 3 days ago
10.15.19
These Hilariously Honest Tweets Prove Nobody Cares About…
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Meghan O
Stop Your Smart TV From Spying On You
 3 days ago
10.14.19
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, 104, Sweet Tooth, apple pie, ice cream, peach cobbler
Blue Bell Ice Cream Recalled
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Training Day’ Prequel To Be…
 4 days ago
10.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close