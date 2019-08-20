CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Black Hair So Versatile: The Best Of The #DMXChallenge

Posted August 20, 2019

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November;30, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


When the hashtag #DMXChallenge began trending on Twitter, we got a little scared.

Would this be a series of videos of folks pretending to be the Yonkers bred rapper barking and screaming at people on the street? You can’t blame us. DMX is more than rough around the edges.

But imagine our surprise when we saw that while it was sparked from one of the rapper’s popular songs, “What These B—-s Want,” it was more Black women’s ability to switch up their look in an instant.

See, in the song, DMX is talking about all of his conquests:

“There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia, Dawn, LeShaun, Ines and Alicia, Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki, Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky (damn), Cookie, well I met her in a ice cream parlor, Tonya, Diane, Lori and Carla, Marina, Selena, Katrina, Sabrina, about three Kims (WHAT?) LaToya and Tina, Shelley, Bridget, Cathy, Rasheeda, Kelly, Nicole, Angel, Juanita, Stacy, Tracie, Ronna and Ronda, Donna, Yolanda, Tawana and Wanda..”

But leave it to Black women to flip the script and use the song as a means of showcasing the fact that we are literal chameleons with our lewks.

Case in point:

Just AMAZING!

So to celebrate our utter dopeness, here are other 20 sistas who turned this challenge all the way out!

Black Hair So Versatile: The Best Of The #DMXChallenge was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Toy Story 4 Premiere
“The Matrix 4” Is Happening
 11 hours ago
08.21.19
AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi - Premiere Of Disney's 'Moana' - Red Carpet
Inside Dwayne Johnson’s Dreamy Hawaii Wedding With Lauren…
 11 hours ago
08.21.19
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
‘The Proud Family’ Might Return & These Updated…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Jidenna Is Looking For A Wife And These…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Lewk Of The Week: Teyana Taylor & Iman…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
5 items
Jhene Aiko Is The New Face Of Kat…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Lawyers In The Botham Jean Murder Trial Won’t…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hot Bod After Turning…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals
Chris Brown Battery Charge Dropped In Florida
 1 day ago
08.20.19
20 items
Black Hair So Versatile: The Best Of The…
 2 days ago
08.21.19
‘I’m Not Stopping This Fight’: Eric Garner’s Mother…
 2 days ago
08.21.19
28 items
27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their…
 2 days ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close