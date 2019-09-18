Facebook Debuts Portal TV. Allows Friends To Watch TV Together

Facebook is still trying to make the Portal thing happen. The company has unveiled the Portal TV.

It’s a camera you attach to your current television. You can use it for video calls, gaming and watching TV shows with other friends or family that have Portal.

Portal TV costs $149. This was only one of several updated Portal devices Facebook released on Wednesday.

Would you want to give Facebook even more access to your life? Do you watch TV shows with someone else on the phone?

See story here