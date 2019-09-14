Megan Thee Stallion Signs With Roc Nation Management

Megan Thee Stallion posted a photo of her and Jay-Z on her Instagram page. The caption read, I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam!!! The grind don’t stop #realhotgirlsh*t.

Megan will continue to release music through 1501 Certified (former baseball player Carl Crawford’s label/Evelyn Lozada’s baby daddy) and 300 Entertainment. Roc Nation will give her the added push she needs to reach the masses.

Megan has yet to release her debut album. Fever, her full-length mixtape, dropped in May. What is your favorite song from Megan’s mixtapes? Who would you like to see her collaborate with?

