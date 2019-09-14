CLOSE
50 Cent Tears Into Bravo Reality Star

At this point we have all learned that if 50 Cent is not bothering you, don’t bother him. Apparently, Lala Kent from BRAVO’s Vanderpump Rules is not aware of this rule.

Lala’s engaged to Randall Emmett. Randall is the man that 50 claimed owed him money. Randall accidentally referred to 50 as “Fofty” in the text messages and that is how Fif’s other nickname was born.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lala decided to “poke the sleeping bear” known as 50 Cent by saying, you know, I really think I dinged Fofty’s ego. In fact, I know that, I have a receipt to prove that.

Well the sleeping bear woke up and wrote, what is wrong with this hoe, now don’t say she didn’t ask for it when I start tripping.

He continued by posting a screenshot of Lala where she admitted she had hit rock bottom during a family vacation and was drunk for 4 days straight. He captioned the post, oh this b– be drunk 4 days straight. She must just be on some drunk hoe, I don’t remember type sh–

Minus the name calling, is 50 wrong for going after Lala after she resurrected the beef?

50 Cent Tears Into Bravo Reality Star

