The water in Emporia is safe to drink again. Citizens were notified in a social media post by Hopewell City officials last night that the water was not safe to drink or use after it turned up discolored. City officials say it is safe to use now, although the cause of the discoloration is still being investigated. Residents are asked to allow the water to run if it still turns up discolored.

