Hurricane Dorian Coming to Eastern Virginia

Our prayers and resources go out to the families and community devastated by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Now the hurricane is heading to Eastern Virginia.

Residents from Eastern Virginia are bracing for the impacts from Hurricane Dorian. The storm intensified back into a category three hurricane overnight and remains on a track up the east coast. A tropical storm warning is now in effect for counties around the Hampton Roads area and the Eastern Shore. Strong winds and rain are expected to pick up tonight in the warning area. Current predictions in Richmond call for periods of heavy rain and breezy conditions by late evening into Friday.

Dominion Energy -Report and check outages at 866-366-4357 or visit DominionEnergy.com