See Pictures From The Prep For Success Back To School Drive!

Radio One Richmond’s Prep For Success Back to School Supply Drive kicked off yesterday.

Patrons from all around the city came out to give back!

Radio One Richmond was on-site from 12 PM – 7 PM collecting supplies for children and families in need.

Interested in donating?

The Back to School Supply Drive continues throughout Tax-Free Weekend and resumes August 17 – 18, 2019, from 12 PM – 7PM!

See all the fun below: