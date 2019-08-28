CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Virginia Leaders Speak Out Against KKK Recruitment Flyers Being Distributed To Residents

North Carolina Klan Group Protests Civil War Memorial Changes

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Flyers promoting the Confederate Knights of the Ku Klux Klan were found Sunday morning by residents of Henrico County in Virginia.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Henrico County Manager, John Vithoulkas, told NBC 12 that the salacious material was distributed in a zip-lock bag and was found at mailboxes or in driveways of approximately 100 homes in the Glen Allen area.

The recruitment flyers, that feature biblical scriptures and racist and anti-semitic propaganda, are believed to have been distributed overnight. See a copy of one here.

A press conference was held on Tuesday by Henrico County officials and the Henrico NAACP to address the issue.

“We are here now to state, unequivocally and without reservation, that Henrico County condemns these flyers,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas stated. “We condemn their hate-filled messages and the disgusting mythology they represent.”

 

 

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5331.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Distributed , hate groups , KKK , racism , Recruitment Flyers , Virginia

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
North Carolina Klan Group Protests Civil War Memorial Changes
Virginia Leaders Speak Out Against KKK Recruitment Flyers…
 2 hours ago
08.28.19
Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New…
 20 hours ago
08.28.19
Jeezy Answers The Question EVERYONE Wants To Know…Is…
 22 hours ago
08.28.19
Mayvenn Is Changing The Hair Game With Free…
 22 hours ago
08.28.19
Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social…
 22 hours ago
08.28.19
Happy Birthday! Cassie’s Engaged & Debuts Baby Bump
 23 hours ago
08.28.19
Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa…
 23 hours ago
08.28.19
17 items
Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott’s Trendsetting Fashion Through…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Michigan Woman Running For City Council Wants “A…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
GET THE LOOK: Megan Thee Stallion’s Bone Straight…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
#BlackExcellence: Barbie Debuts Rosa Parks Doll To Honor…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
Recap: 11 Moments From The 2019 MTV Video…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close