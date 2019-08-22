CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna Buys Entire Baby Phat Archive

Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN

With Baby Phat making a comeback, people are going through their closets to find the vintage Kimora Lee Simmons pieces. Rihanna has all of them.

Allison P. Davis wrote an article on Simmons for The Cut. Davis found out that Rihanna was a fan of Baby Phat.

Davis also discovered that Rihanna is the owner of the “entire archive of Baby Phat.” Famed stylist and collector Gabriel Held sold his entire Baby Phat collection to RiRi last year.

What fashion line do you collect a lot of pieces from?

See story here

Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over
10 photos

Videos
Latest
Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Buys Entire Baby Phat Archive
 14 mins ago
08.22.19
Jermaine Dupri
Jermaine Dupri Denies Jay-Z Told Him To Turn…
 18 mins ago
08.22.19
Take A Break! The Benefits of Fasting from…
 8 hours ago
08.22.19
15 items
Baby Bumpin! Yung Miami Is Glowing And Her…
 8 hours ago
08.22.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Aunt Jackie Serves Insanity Once…
 9 hours ago
08.22.19
0 item
Hot Girl Summer! 21 Celebs That Sizzled Poolside…
 10 hours ago
08.22.19
15 items
Forty And Fab! Kelis Is Living Her Best…
 15 hours ago
08.22.19
James Harden Gives His Honest Thoughts On MVP…
 16 hours ago
08.22.19
Tomeka James Started The Extensions Expo 10 Years…
 16 hours ago
08.22.19
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 17 hours ago
08.22.19
20 items
Tens Across The Board! ‘Pose’s’ MJ Rodriguez Is…
 18 hours ago
08.22.19
Your Turn: Normani “Motivation” Challenge Has Folks Testing…
 18 hours ago
08.22.19
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Abruptly Resigns
 22 hours ago
08.22.19
20 items
Jackie Aina Celebrated NARS’ 25th Anniversary Looking Like…
 22 hours ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close