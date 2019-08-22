Rihanna Buys Entire Baby Phat Archive

With Baby Phat making a comeback, people are going through their closets to find the vintage Kimora Lee Simmons pieces. Rihanna has all of them.

Allison P. Davis wrote an article on Simmons for The Cut. Davis found out that Rihanna was a fan of Baby Phat.

Davis also discovered that Rihanna is the owner of the “entire archive of Baby Phat.” Famed stylist and collector Gabriel Held sold his entire Baby Phat collection to RiRi last year.

What fashion line do you collect a lot of pieces from?

